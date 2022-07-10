Sheboygan man, 22, surrenders to police in connection with July 4 shooting that left man, 40, with a gunshot wound in abdomen

SHEBOYGAN - A man surrendered to Sheboygan police Saturday in connection with a July 4 shooting that left a 40-year-old Sheboygan man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 22-year-old man turned himself in Saturday after learning he was wanted in connection with the shooting in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, city police reported via Facebook. Police said the incident began as a verbal dispute between two groups.

The Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office is expected to charge the 22-year-old in the shooting, police said on Facebook. He had not been charged as of Sunday morning.

Police have not updated the condition of the shooting victim, who police said suffered a serious injury and was taken to a Milwaukee hospital.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan man, 22, being held in July 4 shooting that injured man, 40