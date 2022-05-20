Sheboygan man arrested after Columbia County traffic stop reveals large amounts of cash and cocaine

PACIFIC - A 34-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested Tuesday when nearly 83 grams of cocaine and more than $1,700 were found in his car during a traffic stop, Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies pulled the man over around 10:53 a.m. Tuesday while he was traveling on State 33. The traffic stop was initially for a registration violation, but deputies also found the man didn't have his driver's license, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies searched his car and found 82.7 grams of cocaine near the driver's seat, as well as packaging materials and more than $1,700 in cash, the sheriff's office said.

The man is being charged with a second offense of possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent and two counts of bail jumping, according to public case files. He is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

