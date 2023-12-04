Sheboygan man found guilty of third-degree sexual assault and other charges

The exterior of the Sheboygan County Courthouse as seen, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan man has been found guilty of sexual intercourse with a child 15 or older by an actor younger than 19, third-degree sexual assault and attempted third-degree sexual assault.

Nov. 6, Andrew D. Verhelst, 18, was sentenced to two years of probation, sentence withheld, with the condition of 30 days in jail without Huber — the ability to leave jail for activities like seeking employment. This sentencing was in connection to his first charge of sexual intercourse with a child 15 or older by an actor younger than 19. Verhelst pleaded guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 28, 2022, Verhelst and the victim were attending a Halloween party when, at some point in the evening, they were in bed together. Verhelst had sex with the victim.

Verhelst said the sex was consensual, according to the complaint, but because he was 17 and the victim was 15, she could not legally consent to the intercourse.

On Sept. 1, a jury found Verhelst guilty of third-degree sexual assault and attempted third-degree sexual assault of a second victim. He was found not guilty of first-degree child sexual assault by use/threat of force or violence by the jury.

Verhelst was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in state prison, six years of extended supervision and 10 years of probation. These were served under the condition of six months jail time without Huber and 90 days jail time with Huber.

According to the criminal complaint, the night of Sept. 12 into the early morning of Sept. 13, 2020, Victim 2 and Verhelst were hanging out with friends at a house. The victim, 14 at the time, said Verhelst had been smoking weed.

At some point in the night, Victim 2 and Verhelst were left alone in the basement of the house. According to the complaint, Verhelst asked the victim multiple times for sex, and she repeatedly told him no.

After kissing her once, people in the house came down telling them to come upstairs with the others. When the victim went to go upstairs, Verhelst asked her to stay. According to the complaint, the victim knew Verhelst could be “very aggressive” and had been when asking her for sex.

When the victim said no and that she was going upstairs, Verhelst begged for her to stay so they could talk, the complaint said. On the couch, Verhelst then grabbed her and kissed her, and attempted to have sex with her.

Later, upstairs, he did have sex with her, according to the complaint.

When the victim was leaving the house to go home, she received a text from Verhelst to come upstairs because he needed help. In the complaint, the victim said she went because she knew Verhelst had suicidal ideation and she wanted to check on him.

Once upstairs, Verhelst had sex with the victim despite her saying no. The encounter left the victim bruised and marked in multiple places, according to the complaint.

