Sheboygan man pleads not guilty to felony charges in 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether's death

SHEBOYGAN - A 23-year-old Sheboygan man pleaded not guilty in response to charges of causing a 4-year-old girl's death while his license was suspended.

Nathan Heitzmann was arraigned Wednesday. He pled not guilty to felony charges of causing death while knowingly driving a car while his license is suspended, a Class H felony in Wisconsin.

A month before the April 12 crash that killed 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether, Heitzmann's license had been suspended for too many citations, including inattentive driving and speeding.

If convicted of the most recent charges, Heitzmann faces a maximum of six years in prison and a six-month suspension from driving.

Heitzmann was bound over for trial. He posted $5,000 bond and is banned from driving and from having any contact with the victims or their workplace. His next hearing is July 10.

According to the criminal complaint, Heitzmann slowed but did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of North 21st Street and Saemann Avenue. Witnesses said he hit a minivan entering the intersection going east toward the lake, which then moved toward a group of pedestrians on the street corner.

On the corner, a mother and three children, including Kuether, had stopped to pet another man’s dog.

Kuether had been between a wagon on the sidewalk and the minivan in the roadway and died from severe injuries to her chest. The two other children suffered abrasions and trauma to their cheeks, faces and one of their forearms.

At the time, Heitzmann told police he didn't see the minivan coming and cooperated with police, including a blood alcohol test. He told police he still thought he had "a point or two" left on his license, but later provided documents from the Department of Motor Vehicles that said his license had been suspended for four months.

The community has mourned Kuether's loss and has come together to support her family. A GoFundMe, which has now closed, raised more than $38,000 for the family's funeral and medical expenses, and community members held a candlelight vigil April 14.

Maya Hilty contributed to this report.

