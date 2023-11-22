Sheboygan nears decision on HR director, vote expected at next Common Council meeting

SHEBOYGAN — City of Sheboygan is nearing a decision about who will be the next director of human resources and labor relations as Common Council prepares to vote on the appointment of Kelly Hendee Dec. 4 during the council meeting.

Nov. 20, Charles Adams, city attorney, presented the appointment of Hendee during the Common Council meeting. The presentation allowed the council to be introduced to the final nomination and allow alderpersons time to ask the mayor and city attorney questions before their vote next month, Mayor Ryan Sorenson said.

The proposed start date for Hendee is Dec. 5.

The HR director position has been vacant since Adam Westbrook resigned in September. Without someone to fill that position, Hendee has been working as the interim HR director.

Sorenson said Hendee “stepped up” to ensure business continued through the last few months without a director. She’s played a “key role” in guiding leadership through implementing the new handbook, hiring employees across the city and other day-to-day HR processes, he said.

Sorenson also said the city has been working to improve permanency in the position. Through the process to search for a director, city leadership tried to be competitive in wages and benefits as well as show support and flexibility for the potential hire, he said.

History of the position

In March 2020, Vicky Schneider was hired as the Sheboygan HR director. After working in the position for just less than two years, Schneider took medical leave in November 2021 until leave was exhausted in March 2022. Soon after, she resigned, alleging workplace retaliation in her resignation letter.

After more than a year without an active HR director, Adam Westbrook was hired in January 2023. On Aug. 30 — less than nine months later — Westbrook sent his notice of resignation, effective Sept. 22.

In Westbrook’s resignation email, as reported by Sheboygan Press Sept. 11, he pointed to “false, defamatory, and downright hateful” statements sent to him by a small group of individuals.

Schneider's allegations: Former Sheboygan human resources director alleges she was retaliated against for opposing sexual harassment in the workplace

Westbrook resigns: Sheboygan HR director cites 'defamatory' and 'hateful' targets against him in resignation notice

What was the process to hire a new director?

Several weeks ago, candidates for the position were interviewed by an internal staff team, Sorenson said. Once those interviews were completed, a final candidate was selected by Casey Bradley, city administrator.

That candidate recommendation was then sent to Sorenson for appointment and put on the agenda for Nov. 20's Common Council meeting.

That vote was laid over by Sorenson to be on the Dec. 4 Common Council meeting agenda.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Common Council nears decision on next HR director