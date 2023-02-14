Sheboygan organization against sexual assault, violence calls for accountability from police department

The exterior of the Sheboygan Police Department as seen, Monday, February 13, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN - A community organization is calling for the Sheboygan Police Department to act after Wisconsin Watch and the Sheboygan Press reported on the department’s handling of three internal investigations into sexual harassment in 2021.

“As an organization focused on supporting victims and holding individuals accountable, what is published alleges that the exact opposite happened,” Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County said in a news release. Safe Harbor provides prevention, intervention, education and outreach services to empower individuals and the community to end domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the police department is investigating another complaint related to sexual harassment made by an employee in the past few months. The Sheboygan Press and Wisconsin Watch do not know the identity of the officer(s) accused of harassment.

Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said his department took the 2021 harassment complaints very seriously and held offending officers accountable.

Sheboygan’s then human resources director, Vicky Schneider, thought the discipline “sent a message that female employees had no legitimate protection against this kind of behavior from their male co-workers,” her attorney wrote in documents of her own discrimination case that she filed with the state before resigning.

Safe Harbor asks for accountability and transparency

“The existing culture of the Sheboygan Police Department and the City of Sheboygan allowed this to happen and go as far as it did,” Safe Harbor’s news release stated, referring to sexual harassment uncovered in the department in 2021. “The eyes of the Sheboygan community are on the police department and city administration in how they handle these allegations, discipline the offending employees, and support the victims, including those who have come forward and any who have remained silent.

“Anything less than a complete review of the policies, training, reporting avenues, and support mechanisms in place for victimized employees and potential whistleblowers will send a message of tolerance and complacency in the face of sexual harassment.”

Deanna Grundl, vice president of Safe Harbor's Board of Directors, said the organization is "really just saddened and surprised."

Internal investigations found that multiple officers viewed or shared partially nude photographs of female colleagues without their consent.

"Some people may look at it as just a picture, but behind that picture is someone who had something done to them that they didn't want done," Grundl said. "When that happens, whether people want to be identified as victims or not, nonetheless, that person unfortunately became a victim of gender-based violence."

Safe Harbor works closely with the department and will continue to do so. “Their officers and administration have traditionally demonstrated professionalism and compassion in working with our advocates and victims,” the news release stated.

“We ask for accountability as a department, as a city in the wrongdoings and transparency on future course of action.”

Mayor says city will ensure 'situations like these don't happen again'

At a Sheboygan city council meeting after the Wisconsin Watch and Sheboygan Press articles published, Mayor Ryan Sorenson said the city’s “top priority moving forward is to rebuild the trust” of employees, citizens and the community.

“We have already begun the process of ... ensuring our internal policies and procedures reflect the values and expectations of the community,” he said, later saying the city has already been working on updating its code of conduct, violence in the workplace, whistleblower and other policies.

“We are committed to doing everything that we can to ensure harassment and discrimination have no place in the City of Sheboygan," he said. "I am committed to ensuring that leadership at every level of municipal government takes allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power seriously."

Sheboygan's newly-hired human resources director is working with the police department to correct problems, Sorenson said.

Accountability also "has to start with" Sheboygan's Board of Police and Fire Commissioners, he said.

In addition to approving all officers' hiring and promotions, the five-citizen commission hears any complaints against members of the police department in a public, trial-like setting, if concerns remain after those complaints are dealt with internally. The police chief, a member of the commission or any aggrieved person can file a complaint with the commission. After a hearing, the commission decides appropriate discipline for officers up to and including the chief of police, if warranted.

Sorenson added: "I'm not happy about this. I share everyone's frustration that this happened, but I'm not focused on retribution. I'm focusing on making sure that we can fix these mistakes so that situations like these don't happen again."

