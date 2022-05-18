Sheboygan police arrest 3 juveniles after string of overnight thefts, three stolen vehicles

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan police have arrested three juveniles after a string of overnight thefts, including at least three stolen vehicles and thefts of property from vehicles.

The juveniles were found by police inside a vehicle reported stolen in Green Bay after officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The juveniles are all Sheboygan residents — a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

Police said all three had active apprehension requests from the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services for violating the terms of their juvenile supervision.

After the teens were taken into custody, police said a large amount of suspected stolen property was found in the vehicle, some of which was linked to other thefts that occurred in the city earlier in the month.

All three juveniles were referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office on suspicion of a variety of theft charges and are in the custody of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said that in each of the cases linked to this group that the target of the theft was an unlocked vehicle with either valuables or keys for the vehicle inside. The department said the easiest way to prevent these kinds of thefts is to lock vehicles every time they are parked unattended and to remove the keys and any other property that might be attractive to thieves.

Police continue to investigate other property the juveniles had in their possession and ask anyone who may have been the victim of a theft or who might have information or video of a suspected theft to call the department at 920-459-3333.

Police added: "We are also grateful to the residents who reported the vehicle in their neighborhood. Their attention and willingness to report the suspicious activity was instrumental in not only solving many reported thefts, but also in recovering the vehicle and other property, which can be returned to the owners."

