Sheboygan police say catalytic converter theft is on the rise. Here are the vehicles most susceptible and ways to keep safe.

SHEBOYGAN - An emission control device on vehicles has become a prime target for thieves nationwide, including in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan police on Monday said in a news release that thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in the city.

The device is part of a vehicle's exhaust system, is externally located and contains valuable precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium, which is why it is a target for thieves.

Police said theft of a catalytic converter can be done by experienced thieves in just a few minutes, making it hard to detect.

They also said the crime can be prevented if police and the community work together to practice prevention and report suspicious activity.

What vehicles are more susceptible?

Police said the following vehicles are more susceptible to "CAT" theft:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks

1989-2020 Honda Accords

2007-2017 Jeep Patriots

1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks

2005-2021 Chevrolet Equinoxes

1997-2020 Honda CR-Vs

1987-2019 Toyota Camrys

2011-2017 Chrysler 200s

2001-2021 Toyota Priuses

How can you prevent catalytic converter theft?

According to Sheboygan police, the following steps can help prevent the theft of a catalytic converter:

If you are the owner of one of the common target vehicles, consider installing a “Cat shield” or “Cat lock,” which helps secure the catalytic converter to your vehicle. The devices can typically be installed for around $250-$800.

Etch your license plate number onto your catalytic converter. This identifiable marking may make the thief think twice about taking it and also helps police to identify the part if it is found later, especially in the hands of a thief.

Park in well-lit areas near public entrances or along frequently traveled streets. Thieves do not like to be seen.

Give your “CAT” a bright paint job, and create a visible deterrent to alert thieves to move on.

Install motion-sensing lights and cameras that cover your parking area.

“If you see something, say something!” This is as simple as keeping an eye out in your neighborhood for people who are working underneath vehicles or paying attention for unusual sounds, such as a metal sawing noise at night, and then calling police to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter theft can call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333 or report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 877-283-8436 or online at cufthem.com.

