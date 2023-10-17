Sheboygan police search for suspect in gas station theft

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station theft Monday night.

The department received a call around 7 p.m. about a theft at the Amoco station, 905 Indiana Ave. The suspect did not threaten or use force, according to the police, but took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left.

The suspect is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a thin build. They are no longer a threat to the public, according to police.

Those who witnessed the incident or have additional information should contact the department at 920-459-3333. Individuals wishing to stay anonymous can share information via Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).

