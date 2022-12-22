Sheboygan police are looking for a man accused of robbing Family Dollar at gunpoint.

The incident took place Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 2821 N. 15th St.

According to police, the man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He obtained cash and fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police describe the man as a "white male, average height, possibly in his 20's." He has light facial hair and a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sheboygan police seek man accused of robbing Family Dollar at gunpoint