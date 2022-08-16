Sheboygan police seek suspect in sex assault that happened at a local business Monday

SHEBOYGAN - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected in a sexual assault they say happened at a business in the 3100 block of South Business Drive Monday afternoon.

According to an advisory sent by Sheboygan police Tuesday morning, officers responded to the report of the sexual assault that happened at the business at 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as being a Black male in his early 30s, around 6 feet tall with short black hair and a muscular build, weighing around 200 pounds. Police said the suspect also had tattoos that covered his forearms and a tattoo on his neck that included an "X."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-459-3333. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com, by using the P3 app or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (1-877-283-8436). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police said.

