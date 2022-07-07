Sheboygan police are seeking a 22-year-old suspect in July 4 shooting that seriously injured a man

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan police identified a 22-year-old suspect in a downtown shooting that happened Monday night.

The suspect, Sheboygan resident Lemarr Washington Jr., remains at large, the Sheboygan Police Department said in an advisory released Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. July 4 and found a 40-year-old Sheboygan man shot in the abdomen.

The victim is in stable condition at a hospital in Milwaukee, Sgt. Sarah Blodgett told the Sheboygan Press Thursday morning.

The incident began as a verbal dispute between two groups of people before the disturbance escalated, police said.

It does not appear the victim and suspect knew one another before the incident, Blodgett said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two groups involved, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or Washington's location is asked to contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333 or submit anonymous tips through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or by calling 877-283-8436.

"Given the possibility that he may still be armed, the public should not engage Washington themselves or make any attempts to approach or apprehend him, but contact police immediately," the advisory message said.

