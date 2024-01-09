Sheboygan schools are closed Tuesday. Here’s the latest on the first winter storm of the season.

FILE - A City of Sheboygan snow plow truck clears the road along eastbound North Avenue Feb. 14, 2023, in Sheboygan.

SHEBOYGAN — With up to 14 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 35 mph in the forecast, Sheboygan Area School District has canceled school Tuesday.

The area is bracing for the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin falling Monday night and intensify throughout Tuesday, with 9-14 inches of total accumulation possible.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday followed by a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The NWS said travel could be very difficult during these times with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

The heavy snow, in combination with gusty winds, could also result in power outages, the NWS said.

Hazardous conditions were expected for both the morning and evening commutes Tuesday.

The Sheboygan Press also reported Monday The Weather Channel was expected to be in town Tuesday to document surfers on Lake Michigan during the winter storm. The reporters will head to the lake from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the hopes of seeing surfers and perhaps conduct a few interviews.

