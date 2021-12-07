A Sheboygan teen has been sentenced to one year in jail for her role in the fatal February 2020 shooting of Michael Kirsch

SHEBOYGAN - A Sheboygan teenager was sentenced last month to five years of probation including one year in jail for aiding her boyfriend after he fatally shot a 23-year-old man in Sheboygan.

Adyson Mihm was 17 years old in February 2020 when she fled the scene of a fight with Daniel Mares after Mares fatally shot Michael Kirsch. Mihm told police at the time she was Mares’ girlfriend.

Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Mihm with aiding a felon, a felony, and two misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and possession of THC. Mihm pleaded no contest to aiding a felon in August. Her misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read in, meaning Judge Robert Dewane considered the charges when determining Mihm’s sentence.

Mihm was fined $530 and faces three years in state prison and three more years of extended supervision if she violates probation.

According to court documents, Mihm planned to fight her friend’s ex-girlfriend after phone calls between the two girls where they exchanged angry remarks and threats.

Mihm and her friends, including Mares, met two other girls at the bus transfer station in downtown Sheboygan to fight. After a police officer arrived at the bus station to prevent the fight, both parties later agreed via text or phone calls to fight outside of a house in south Sheboygan, according to court documents.

While Mihm was fighting one or two girls on the sidewalk, Mares repeatedly threw one girl off of Mihm and then fired two shots that killed Kirsch when Kirsch objected to Mares’ intervention, according to the criminal complaint.

Mares, Mihm and their two friends drove away from the scene after Mares shot Kirsch. Police officers arrested Mares and Mihm outside of Mihm’s residence, where the two were dropped off.

When arrested, Mihm told officers she and her boyfriend were just walking back from a pizza restaurant. Mihm was wearing a drawstring backpack that had a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, a marijuana bong, bags of marijuana and a pill container with some drugs including a narcotic and less than 0.1 grams of meth when arrested. She told police some of the things in the backpack belonged to Mares, not her.

A jury found Mares guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in August, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Mares’ sentencing hearing is Dec. 16.

