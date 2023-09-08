Sheboygan woman charged with driving under the influence causing death in fatal crash into Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN – A 25-year-old Sheboygan woman involved in a Sept. 4 fatal crash into Lake Michigan involving speeding and alcohol is facing several criminal charges.

Angela Williams, a 37-year-old Sheboygan woman, was killed after the 25-year-old driver failed to turn onto North Third Street from North Avenue and the vehicle left the road and went into the lake, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Police have not released her name.

She was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence causing death; homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and operating a vehicle with a revoked license causing death.

Sheboygan police suggested in a news release people plan a safe way to get home if deciding to consume alcohol, like a designated driver or rideshare program.

