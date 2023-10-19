Sheboygan woman sentenced to 6 years in state prison for role in October 2021 overdose death

SHEBOYGAN — Amanda L. Miller, a 34-year-old Sheboygan woman, was found guilty of reckless homicide/deliver drugs and two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 2 in Sheboygan County Circuit Court.

On Oct. 16, 2021, a father and mother found their daughter dead in her residence.

The day before, the father was on his way to drop off his daughter at her home when they stopped on the way, according to the criminal complaint. She reportedly wanted something to eat and drink, so they went to a Kwik Trip. They also stopped for her to go to Walgreens, and she went across the street to McDonald’s before returning to the car and going home.

Later that night and into the next morning, the father called his daughter multiple times with no answer before going to check on her in the home.

When police arrived and investigated the scene, they found an open bag of syringes close to where the victim had lain and a Walgreens receipt for the syringes from the night before, the complaint said. Police also found uncapped, apparently used, syringes and a device believed to be used to mix drugs.

The complaint also described findings from an autopsy performed Oct. 18, 2021. The autopsy concluded the victim died of a fentanyl overdose.

In January 2022, two detectives contacted Miller at Sheboygan County Jail, where she was an inmate.

Miller said a man called Dwayne Cannon asking him to deliver heroin to someone the man normally deals to because he was unavailable. Miller said Cannon needed a ride, so she drove him in her vehicle, the complaint said.

After Miller parked in the McDonald’s parking lot, the victim mentioned earlier walked up to Miller’s window. Miller said the victim handed her money, which she handed to Cannon. Cannon then handed the drugs to Miller, which she passed to the victim.

The complaint said those were the drugs believed to a “substantial factor” in causing the victim’s death.

Miller was sentenced to six years in state prison and 10 years extended supervision. Miller also owes more than $2,000 to the court, according to court documents.

Jan. 26, Cannon was charged with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. He was later sentenced to 23 years in state prison and 10 years extended supervision, according to court documents.

In letters of support from Miller’s family and former co-workers, she was cited as hardworking, smart and loving.

According to a former co-worker’s letter, she was recovering from drug addiction and was excelling in her position when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she was laid off. Somewhere in that time, she reportedly relapsed.

Her co-worker said she believes without the pandemic Miller would not have been in this situation.

The letters all mentioned a need for treatment and structure for Miller and how they believe she could overcome the situation with the right support.

Possession of narcotics

Miller’s second case involved her knowingly possessing fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

On Nov. 21, 2021, a Sheboygan police officer was dispatched to a residence because of a call saying a 32-year-old female was unconscious and not breathing, possibly as a result of an overdose.

When police arrived, another woman let them in, saying she had been conducting CPR and sternum rubs.

The officer noted the 32-year-old was unconscious, but breathing, and when EMS arrived at the scene, and they were able to treat her before transporting her to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital.

She later told police she had taken Percocet given to her by Miller and she was “almost positive it was laced with fentanyl” because that was her first time overdosing, the complaint said.

On Nov. 29, 2021, an officer pulled over a vehicle because of seemingly excessive window tint. According to the complaint, Miller was driving the car with another passenger and child inside.

Upon searching the vehicle, drugs and drug-related materials were found. Miller was taken into custody on a second-degree recklessly endangering charge, the complaint said.

That charge was dismissed in this case.

Because she was found guilty of possession of narcotic drugs, Miller was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison and 1.5 years extended supervision. Both sentences are concurrent with the sentences mentioned above, meaning the sentences can be served at the same time.

