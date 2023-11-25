Sheboygan's Red Raider Robotics competes in female-led competition, and more news in weekly dose

Members from the Red Raider Robotics female drive team and pit crew attended the TWIST (Together, Women In STEM Thrive) competition in Muskego, hosted by the Muskego High School robotics team, the WarriorBots.

The team was ranked sixth overall after the qualification matches and then went on to lead a broader team as the captain. The team received the Twist and Shout Award, which is given in recognition to the team with the most team spirit.

Pit Crew Leader Violet Piontkowski was also awarded the Student Inspiration Award, which earned her a trophy and a Milwaukee M12 tool set.

Coach Timothy Pasche, in a news release, shared: “Violet has been an integral manufacturer in each and every part of this year’s robot. If it’s on the robot, she’s probably fixed it or assembled it.”

Violet shared her experience at the female-driven event, as well.

“There were way more girls there than I expected,” she said in the release. “It was fun because when there were decisions to make, I got to make those calls. The drive team did such a good job and had some time to practice, and the level of competition was impressive.”

Red Raider Robotics was founded in 2016 and is the official FIRST robotics team for the Sheboygan Area School District. The team consists of 54 students and 12 mentors from local companies. Learn more at redraiderrobotics.org.

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall hosts blood drives Dec. 1 and 8

American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8.

The Red Cross said donations are critical to the blood supply during the holiday season — a time when blood donations often decline.

Donors of all blood types are urged to give — especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

Book a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Lakeshore Youth Chorale marks 30th season

Lakeshore Youth Chorale is celebrating its 30th season in 2023-2024. The chorale is part of Lakeshore Chorale, Inc., an auditioned choral organization in Sheboygan. It is one of the oldest independent choral organizations in Wisconsin, founded in 1983 by Dr. Paul Almjeld.

In 1994, the Lakeshore Youth Chorale became part of the organization, thanks to the work of the late Delpha McAloon. McAloon recruited Peter Leschke as the first conductor, and the first children’s performance was held in May 1994.

Today, more than 60 children sing with Lakeshore Youth Chorale from Sheboygan and surrounding counties. Three youth choirs make up the Lakeshore Youth Chorale: Lyric and Jubilate choirs for elementary and middle school students, and Chamber Choir for high school students.

The 30th anniversary celebration concert April 7, 2024, will include commissioned works by Paula Tillen, who is composing a piece for the Chamber Choir, and Lynne German, who is composing a piece for the Lyric and Jubilate choirs. The concert will offer a variety of choral music accompanied by professional musicians.

The Lakeshore Youth Chorale will also sing at the Holiday Concert Dec. 10 at St. Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan.

The Lyric and Jubilate choirs are directed by Seth Gillis, who is in his second year as director. The goal is to build a foundation in proper vocal technique and music reading using solfege and quality literature. The Lyric and Jubilate choirs aim toward excellence in two- and three-part music and work to deepen skills in harmony.

The Chamber Choir is directed by Heather Hammond, who is in her 21st year as director. The Chamber Choir consists primarily of high school youth. Members develop and build upon their vocal and choral foundation through challenging and diverse repertoire. Singers work to maintain good vocal health while growing their musicianship and musical independence.

To help celebrate this 30-year milestone, Lakeshore Youth Chorale is holding a “30 for 30 Dynamic Fundraiser” dedicated to continuing the tradition of choral music for youth. To support the mission, go to LakeshoreChorale.org and click the “donate” button.

Lakeshore Chorale is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the concert or in advance online.

RGA Public Relations to offer free goal-setting webinar

RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, will offer a free goal-setting webinar in person at the Mead Public Library in Sheboygan from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Attendees will receive a free workbook that will allow them to turn their New Year’s resolutions into goals they can work to achieve and are encouraged to bring a notebook.

During the webinar, RGA founder Rick Grant will explain why humans crave positive change but also fear it, which leads them to keep their dreams just out of reach. He will also discuss creative visualization, project planning, time and task management, finding a mentor and evaluating results. When it’s over, attendees will have a blueprint they can use to set and achieve any goal.

Pre-registration is required. Go to rga-pr.com or call RGA at 920-497-1026 for more details.

