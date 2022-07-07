Shed broken into and other reports

Jul. 7—A shed at the Bohemian National Cemetery was reported broken into at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday in Myrtle.

Man arrested

Deputies arrested Juan Ortega Cortez, 47, at 6:29 a.m. Thursday at 72015 315th St. in Hartland. Police logs did not state what he was arrested for.

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Leonard Edward Jensen, 73, on a local warrant at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Attempted theft of catalytic converters reported

Police received a report at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to cut off two catalytic converters overnight at 2002 E. Main St.

Windshield broken into

A windshield was reported broken in a vehicle at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday at 1002 Johnson St.

Door kicked in

Police received a report at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday that someone had kicked a door in and ran at 901 S. Broadway. Damage was estimated at $100.