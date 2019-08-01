Sheela Foam (NSE:SFL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Sheela Foam Limited (NSE:SFL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sheela Foam's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Sheela Foam had ₹305.5m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹479.3m a year prior. But it also has ₹2.87b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹2.57b net cash.

How Strong Is Sheela Foam's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sheela Foam had liabilities of ₹3.42b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹896.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹2.87b as well as receivables valued at ₹1.90b due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹450.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Sheela Foam's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the ₹60.8b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Sheela Foam has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Sheela Foam saw its EBIT drop by 4.9% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sheela Foam's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Sheela Foam has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Sheela Foam recorded free cash flow of 29% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Sheela Foam has net cash of ₹2.6b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Sheela Foam's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Sheela Foam, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.