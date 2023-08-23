Sheep in the spotlight at Crawford County Fair

Aug. 23—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — It was standing room only around the show ring next to the sheep barn at the Crawford County Fair on Tuesday. Just ask Scott Welker of Mercer, who was on his feet between two crowded stands of risers as 15 handlers and their sheep emerged from the barn into the ring.

Welker, who had his cellphone pointed at the ring, said while his knowledge of sheep was quite limited, he was certain of one important sheep-related fact.

"I know my granddaughter shows some," he said.

Just a few feet away, in fact, Welker's granddaughter, Hadley Barickman of Guys Mills, was among the line of handlers with one hand under their animal's chin and the other around the back of its neck, the sheep's head cradled against their hip. The aim was to keep the fidgety animals calm for the judge making his way down the line behind them. The younger the handler, the wider their stance tended to be as the sheep seemed to debate just how still they were willing to remain.

Welker himself knows more about cows than sheep — that's what he showed when he was young. Today, he has three grandchildren in 4-H, including Hadley, who was showing sheep for the first time this year — and wasn't doing too shabby, either. In what the judge described as "a hard class" of commercial breeding sheep, her sheep finished fifth among the pool of 15 in the open class. Premiums for the event ranged from $8 for fifth place to $13.50 for first.

Over the course of several hours, approximately 182 sheep were led through the ring by 63 exhibitors for judging in the 2023 open, 4-H and FFA breeding sheep show, according to Sarah Yurisic of Saegertown, who chairs the fair's Sheep Department with her husband, Chad.

The competition divided the sheep into categories according to breed, sex and age and was judged according to the standards established by various breed associations, much the same way canines might be judged at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Each group started with an initial open round followed by additional rounds with just the 4-H and FFA contestants.

While Welker was by no means the only greenhorn with regard to sheep expertise in the audience, there were plenty of folks who didn't need a program to differentiate the Shropshires from the Southdowns — none more so than Carl Rudy of Halifax, who served as judge for the event.

Dressed in blue jeans and a dark blue paisley shirt, the bearded Rudy has raised sheep his entire life and began judging when he aged out of 4-H. The challenge as a judge is to know the ideal characteristics for each breed — the angles expected for the feet and legs, the length of neck, the width of the entire body, the quality of the wool and much more — and to be able to quickly evaluate how the various sheep in each group measure up to those ideals.

As he awaited the first group of breeding sheep Tuesday afternoon, Rudy was already impressed. With more than 15 breeds represented and more than 180 total sheep, the event had drawn five to 10 times as many as might be seen at smaller county fairs in the state, Rudy said.

"And there's pretty good quality — animals and kids," he added. "You don't always get that."

Just outside the ring, some contestants whose animals were among the later groups were applying finishing touches with electric shears, brushes, a bucket of water, and family-size bottles of milk-and-honey-scented Softsoap.

Among the more talkative was Chloe, the 7-month-old Shropshire of Adelynne Gillette of Edinboro. Silence, it seemed, was the last thing on the mind of this lamb, who didn't appreciate being isolated on the blocking stand while her companions were in stalls nearby. She announced her dissatisfaction periodically, her tongue protruding slightly as she issued a reverberating bleat that temporarily overrode the public address system.

"Her friend Willow isn't with her," explained Adelynne, 11, who serves as vice president of Purple Circle 4-H Livestock Club.

Unperturbed by the intermittent ovine claxon, Adelynne continued about her business as she prepared to show Chloe and another lamb. With the shears, she shaped the lower portions of her rear legs to smooth out the transition from closely cropped wool to the bushier extremities. Chloe, Adelynne pointed out, is both friendly and fluffy.

Like her daughter, Dee Gillette, who grew up in Harrisburg, is three years into the sheep showing experience. She doesn't show sheep of her own, but she's been learning on the job with Adelynne, who brought eight sheep to the fair and also found time to be named reserve champion in the Outstanding Family Living 4-Leaf 4-H'er competition.

The activities do more than just keep family members busy.

As Dee said, "4-H teaches life skills."

One of those skills, according to Yurisic, is cooperating even in the heat of competition.

"The sheep kids really work well together," she said. "You'll see a lot of these kids have pulled in other 4-H'ers to help show their animals because it takes many hands to help show them."

More than anything, Yurisic appreciates the spirit of camaraderie that permeates the event.

"It's like a family down here in the sheep barn," she said.

Almost like a herd, you might say — if you didn't know much about sheep, that is.

"A flock — a flock," Yurisic corrected with a laugh. "That's what they call the sheep — it's a flock."

