Sheep in trunk leads to charge of animal abuse

Jul. 20—A Dallas man was arrested in Caddo Mills on Saturday and was charged with cruelty to animals for transporting multiple sheep in the trunk of his car.

The Caddo Mills Police Department took Rito Ramirez Vasquez into custody Saturday evening on one count each of cruelty to livestock animals-physical abuse and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

Vasquez, 51, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center, but was reportedly free on a total of $6,500 bond as of Monday morning.

According to a report officers from the police department, alongside the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and SPCA of Texas, seized and took custody of four live and one deceased sheep during a traffic stop on FM 36.

Vasquez was said to be transporting the animals, who were hog-tied and confined in the trunk of a Honda at temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

The SPCA of Texas will hold the surviving sheep until a hearing is scheduled to decide the disposition of the animals.

"We will not tolerate animal cruelty in the city of Caddo Mills and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said Police Chief Kimbre Collier. "I want to give a special thank you to the SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff's Department for their assistance."

The cruelty to livestock animals-physical abuse charge is a state jail felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to two years in a state jail.