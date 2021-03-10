From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

Jessica Cherner
  • When it comes to layering textures, this set from West Elm wins. These minimalist curtains effortlessly combine the relaxed feel of linen and the luxurious look of velvet. Elevate your living room with an unexpected mixture of materials that establishes a sophisticated sense of style. $99, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/linen-luster-velvet-curtain-natural-stone-t5902/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Super-wide silk stripes (lined with cotton) make for a bold statement in just about any living room—no matter the style. Go demure in a charcoal gray or big in a ballet pink. Either way, these elegant curtain panels will serve as the perfect finishing touch. $345, Horchow. <a href="https://www.horchow.com/Home-Silks-Each-Hampton-Curtain-108-L/cprod131140215/p.prod?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Bright white curtains may feel challenging to get right, but if you have a neutral-hued living or dining room, you really can’t go wrong. As for this design’s inspiration, Pom Pom at Home’s CEO Hilde Leiaghat turned to her own upbringing in Belgian countryside, which explains the light, airy, and even rustic look of these charming window treatments. There’s no need for grommets because the ties keep the curtain on its rod no matter how much you slide them around. The linen blend of super-high quality natural fibers makes these sheer curtains a perfectly subtle option for living room windows. $175, Lulu and Georgia. <a href="https://www.luluandgeorgia.com/pom-pom-at-home-tie-top-curtain-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only is the semi-sheer curtains’ linen woven from the finest Belgian flax, it’s also crafted at Libeco, the European country’s oldest mill. Whether you opt for a lighter shade like crisp white, allowing for plenty of natural light to pass through, or charcoal for something a bit more room-darkening, you’ll hardly notice the subtle pinstripes. These curtains offer a minimal European feel and are nice and airy in appearance. $129, RH. <a href="https://rh.com/catalog/product/product.jsp?productId=prod2111189" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Anthropologie is known for its unique whimsical designs, and this cascading velvet curtain set is no exception. Available in a rich yet muted blue, bright peach, or warm gray (and in four sizes), these window treatments will get the job done, no matter what you want them to do. Plus, the subtle piping along the edges adds much-welcomed charm. It may be simple, but drapery in one solid color still can offer a playful feel—even if the color palette is more muted. $78, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/petra-velvet-curtain5?color=006&type=STANDARD&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Made from extra thick Sunbrella fabric, these tailored drapes are resistant to fading—no matter how much sunlight they’re up against. Though the warm beige base color may feel a bit traditional, the wide border (which is available in five stylish shades) adds a more contemporary feel. Did we mention they’re super easy to hang, thanks to two-inch nickel grommets and weighted corners? $169, Ballard Designs. <a href="https://www.ballarddesigns.com/indoor-2foutdoor-framed-panel/rugs-drapery/drapery/pattern/381520?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sometimes the simplest pieces are the most beautiful, and that is definitely the case with Pottery Barn’s Seaton curtains. The machine washable textured cotton offers a casual and perfectly imperfect feel without compromising on style. You also have the option to add a blackout lining so that home movie nights in the living room feel like a trip to the theater. $89, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/seaton-textured-drape-neutral/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • UMÉ Studio’s unique and eye-catching curtain is unlike anything we’ve seen: Not only is it knit from durable off-white washi (a paper made of Manila jute) thread but it’s also a living garden. The textile artists sewed more than 100 tiny pockets, which are intended for colorful botanicals, across the curtain. With only 30 available per year, the drapery is as one-of-a-kind as it gets. $3800, 1stDibs. <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/furniture/more-furniture-collectibles/home-accents/screens-room-dividers/draped-flowers-paper-thread-curtain-to-hold-fresh-flowers-ume-studio/id-f_9303601/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sometimes a touch of bohemian flair and a moody hue will do the trick. Made of a breezy cotton in a rather loose weave, these curtains won’t be very effective at blocking out the light if you like to sleep in, but they make up for it by setting a relaxing mood and casual look. $39, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/amelia-window-panel?color=102&type=REGULAR&size=52X84&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

