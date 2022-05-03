Sheer outfits stood out on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Here are 20 celebrities who rocked the daring trend.

In this article:

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

Part two of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Met Gala was held in New York City on Monday.

Multiple celebrities rocked sheer outfits on the red carpet, from see-through dresses to mesh tops.

Kendall Jenner, Lilly James, and Vanessa Hudgens all took part in the trend.

Phoebe Dynevor ditched her colorful "Bridgerton" ball gowns for a slinky black number.

Phoebe Dynevor attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Dynevor was one of many stars to rock a sheer dress on Monday's red carpet.

Her Louis Vuitton dress featured a mesh bodice and pleated skirt decorated with sparkling sequins.

Vanessa Hudgens dared to bare in a completely sheer black gown.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Contributor / Getty Images

Hudgens proved that the naked-dress trend isn't leaving anytime soon.

Her bold Moschino ball gown — which featured a high neckline and puff sleeves — was designed by Jeremy Scott, the label's creative director, according to People.

Kaia Gerber also went with the naked-dress trend for the red carpet.

Kaia Gerber attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gerber's metallic Alexander McQueen gown shimmered with beaded fringe.

The silver, sleeveless design had multiple cutouts across its bodice and a semi-sheer skirt. She wore it with matching sandals, voluminous curls that flowed down her back, and jewels by Kwiat.

Kendall Jenner's Prada ensemble featured a sheer tank top.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

All five Kardashian-Jenner sisters were on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, and Jenner's black two-piece outfit included a netted tank decorated with embellishments.

And her voluminous silk ball-gown skirt featured a flowing train, along with layers of ruching.

Maude Apatow looked to Old Hollywood for her Met Gala inspiration.

Maude Apatow attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The "Euphoria" star's off-the-shoulder column dress was designed by Miu Miu and covered in crystals and beaded fringe.

Its cups and sleeves were made from black velvet, while the sheer skirt featured a polka-dot pattern and lace detailing.

Apatow completed the look with dark lipstick, a curled bob, and a layered diamond choker.

Lily James wore a sparkling periwinkle gown with plenty of cutouts.

Story continues

Lily James attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

James' asymmetrical gown was held by a single strap decorated with rows of beads hanging from her shoulder.

It featured cutouts above her chest and waist, and the see-through skirt was equally daring with its tall slit and short train.

Karlie Kloss brought goth glamour to the red carpet.

Karlie Kloss attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Kloss' custom Givenchy gown was made almost entirely of sheer fabric.

It also featured a lace trim, cutouts on the sides, and plenty of sparkles. Kloss accessorized with elbow-length black lace gloves, a sleek ponytail, and dark makeup.

Phoebe Bridgers' sheer gown was covered in sparkles.

Phoebe Bridgers attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Bridgers wore a halter dress designed by Jonathan Simkhai for the 2022 Met Gala.

The see-through gown featured a chain-mail design. Bridgers paired the glamorous look with diamond earrings, dark lipstick, and black nails.

Dakota Johnston's catsuit dripped with sparkling silver fringe.

Dakota Johnson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Johnson's Gucci see-through catsuit was made from black lace. The actress first walked the carpet with the outfit covered by a red robe, but quickly ditched the outer garment.

She paired the ensemble with black pumps and dark makeup.

Dove Cameron put a futuristic spin on the fashion trend.

Dove Cameron attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

Iris Van Herpen designed her cream-colored dress, which had a high neckline and webbed design down its bodice. The latter material was also used as fringe down her skirt and gloves.

Her strappy white heels were created by Le Silla.

Lenny Kravitz paired his leather pants with a see-through top.

Lenny Kravitz attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

His shirt had both a V neckline and cape-style back, while his pants were adorned with shining buttons.

He wore the Chrome Hearts ensemble with heeled boots and a white choker necklace.

Daisy Edgar-Jones took flapper fashion and made it daring.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta designed her sheer, sleeveless dress with beaded fringe hanging from its hem. She also wore smokey eye makeup and silver sandals.

Kerry Washington walked the red carpet in a see-through, corseted look.

Kerry Washington attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Her black, off-the-shoulder gown was designed by Tory Burch, and had a thigh-high slit in its wide skirt. For accessories, Washington wore platform sandal heels and diamond jewelry.

Maggie Rogers donned a two-piece outfit that included a sheer top.

Maggie Rogers attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Her shirt was daring of course, but her wide-legged pants were also unique. They had a black polka-dot print and a beaded belt that matched her long earrings.

Conan Gray brought the drama in a sheer top, matching cape, and platform shoes.

Conan Gray attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Contributor / Getty Images

Valentino designed his see-through look. Both his shirt and pants were covered in sparkles, while his cape and shoes were a plain cream color.

Model Joan Smalls stunned in a strappy black dress.

Joan Smalls attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Her sleeveless, high-neck gown looked as though it was wrapped around her body with thin bands of sparkling fabric.

She wore the Tom ford look with long black gloves, a ponytail, strappy sandals, and heavy eye makeup.

Precious Lee paired a black corset with a see-through gown.

Precious Lee attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Altuzarra designed her ensemble, which had long sleeves, a head covering, and a mermaid-shaped skirt that was embellished with gold sequins across its hem.

Louisa Jacobson bared it all on the red carpet in her Schiaparelli gown.

Louisa Jacobson attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Her high-necked, long-sleeved dress was made from pleated mesh and had a tiered skirt that extended just below her knees.

She wore the see-through gown — which was decorated with gold feathers and leaf embellishments — with gold sandals and matching earrings.

Lila Grace Moss wore Burberry to participate in the "naked" trend.

Lila Grace Moss at the 2022 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Her see-through gown had a strapless leotard that matched her skin tone underneath a mesh overlay.

The latter had long sleeves and a high neckline, as well as diamonds in the shapes of leaves and Burberry's logo.

"Elite" star Manu Ríos stood out in a see-through suit.

Manu Ríos attends the Met Gala on May 2, 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Moschino designed his black, sparkling two-piece. Ríos wore the sheer jacket with no shirt underneath, and paired his matching pants with shining dress shoes.

Read the original article on Insider