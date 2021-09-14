Sheer outfits were all over the Met Gala red carpet. Here are 17 celebrities who embraced the daring trend.

In this article:

Kendall Jenner and Imaan Hammam were among the stars who went completely sheer for the Met Gala on Monday night. John Shearer/WireImage/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sheer was one of the biggest trends at the Met Gala on Monday.

Many of Hollywood's stars dared to bare in crystals or lace as they walked the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Olivia Rodrigo all wore looks that featured the trend.

Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate naked dress by Givenchy at the Met Gala on Monday night.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

It was one of the most daring dresses of the night, but Jenner revealed there was an unlikely inspiration.

The reality TV star posted a photo of Audrey Hepburn in her iconic "My Fair Lady" gown to her Instagram story on Monday night, as well as a clip of Hepburn from the film.

Jenner's glittering dress featured a diamond choker that was similar to the one Hepburn wore in the classic 1964 film. But she swapped Hepburn's long white opera gloves with a sheer version, and went with a simple bun instead of Hepburn's big updo.

Zoë Kravitz also bared it all in a stunning Saint Laurent dress.

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kravitz's custom mesh gown featured a matching crystal thong.

She kept the accessories simple, pairing her ensemble with some diamond earrings and black heels.

Zoey Deutch stunned in the color of the season for her sheer Versace ensemble.

Zoey Deutch attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress wore a sparkling lilac gown that featured a thigh-high slit and matching detachable sleeves.

Model Imaan Hammam also wore a daring Versace gown to the Met Gala.

Imaan Hammam attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hammam's star-printed dress had a completely sheer bodice and featured a tulle skirt.

Julia Garner was one of the many stars who opted for silver sparkles on fashion's biggest night of the year.

Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Garner sported a fishnet column dress made of Swarovski crystals, according to her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

Underneath the ensemble was an asymmetrical Stella Adidas bodysuit.

Taylor Hill brought a splash of color to the red carpet with this teal Versace gown.

Taylor Hill at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Victoria's Secret model wore a daring dress that had geometric cutouts and was layered with sheer fabric that gave her ensemble a Greek goddess vibe.

Hill's dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a bodice that sparkled with crystals.

Irina Shayk's tan gown was decorated with multicolored flowers.

Jeremy Scott and Irina Shayk attend the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The supermodel walked the red carpet with Jeremy Scott, who designed her sheer floral Moschino gown.

Shayk's dress featured a corset bodice — another major trend of the night — as well as a dramatic slit.

Halle Bailey brought Las Vegas to the Met with her sheer fringe ensemble.

Halle Bailey attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The singer sported a sparkling baby-pink Rodarte bodysuit as she walked the red carpet with her sister Chloe.

Emily Blunt was dripping in jewels on Monday night.

Emily Blunt at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Blunt's sparkling Miu Miu dressed featured a sheer skirt entirely made of crystals and a dramatic white cape.

She paired the look with a star-studded crown. The dress paid homage to Hedy Lamarr in the 1941 film "Ziegfeld Girl," according to Marie Claire.

Winnie Harlow took sheer panels to a whole new level with her dramatic Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit.

Winnie Harlow at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Harlow's jumpsuit was made almost entirely of sheer black fabric and was covered in an intricate white pattern.

She paired the ensemble with a sheer, ruched cape that she worked like a pro on the red carpet.

Grimes also wore a sheer Iris Van Herpen number to the Met Gala.

Grimes attends the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The bodice of Grimes' gown was entirely sheer and had a pattern that was similar to Harlow's jumpsuit.

Her white gown also featured a black skirt and train. She paired the ensemble with a sword and mask that looked straight out of the Middle Ages.

Ella Emhoff was another star who rocked sheer panels on the red carpet.

Ella Emhoff attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Vice President's stepdaughter wore a bright-red Stella McCartney bodysuit to the Met Gala.

Emhoff's look also featured red sweatpants and matching red sneakers.

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis also sported a sheer bodysuit on Monday night.

Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Dennis wore the electric-blue Stella McCartney bodysuit while performing a gymnastics routine on the Met's iconic steps.

Olivia Rodrigo went with lace and feathers for her sheer Met Gala jumpsuit.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 Met Gala. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Rodrigo's off-the-shoulder ensemble was designed by Saint Laurent.

"I think Saint Laurent does a great job of making punk rock feminine, so that is what I was going for," the 18-year-old told Keke Palmer while doing interviews on the red carpet.

Serena Williams also rocked a sheer lace bodysuit on Monday night.

Serena Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

But the star of Williams' outfit was her feathered Gucci cape, which featured different shades of pink.

Williams told E! on the red carpet that her look was superhero-inspired.

Emily Ratajkowski's romantic red gown featured sheer sleeves and panels.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ratajkowski's lacy red Vera Wang gown featured a dramatic flower collar, turning the model into an American rose.

Maisie Williams' Met Gala gown also had sheer sleeves, as well as sheer tights.

Maisie Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images

Williams revealed on the red carpet that her dress was designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby and was inspired by "The Matrix."

Her sustainable gown also featured a leotard bodice and an asymmetrical open jacket, along with a long, flowing train.

