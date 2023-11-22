‘It was sheer panic;’ Witness recounts frantic scene as shooter opens fire in Beavercreek Walmart

A woman said the Beavercreek Walmart mass shooting has shown her how fragile life is.

“All of a sudden we heard some pops that didn’t even really sound like gunshots,” Carly Norris said.

>> PHOTOS: Police called to deadly shooting at Beavercreek Walmart

Norris and her husband were doing Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart when a man, identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Jones, began firing shots.

“We saw a guy run out the doors from between the meat and cheese. We just thought it was an employee or something. We didn’t really think much of it,” she said. “There was a group of three people coming from the back toward the laundry soap and stuff and I guess they had a different angle and the guy ran past me and he said ‘he has a gun, he’s shooting, run.’”

That’s exactly what Norris did.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body cam shows officers entering Beavercreek Walmart, locating mass shooter

She and her husband ran outside and drove off as first responders got there.

“It was panic. It was sheer panic. I mean, like a stampede out the door,” she said.

They later learned that four shoppers were shot.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: FBI search Dayton home linked to Beavercreek Walmart mass shooter

Norris said she has something extra to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“I’m just thankful that other people that were supposed to be at that Walmart didn’t go like my mom was supposed to be with us. She’s disabled and can barely move ... she can’t walk that well. There’s no way she would have been able to run out of that Walmart,” she said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local man ID’d as Beavercreek Walmart mass shooter

“You don’t think it’s ever gonna happen to you,” her husband Anthony Bronson said.

Both said they would probably not come back to this Walmart.

Walmart said the location will be closed until further notice.







