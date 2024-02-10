Sheet Metal Show-off comes to Davenport fairgrounds

The inaugural Sheet Metal Show-off Hot Rod & Race Car Show will be Saturday and Sunday, Feb. and 18, at the Mississippi Valley Fair Center – Iowa Building, Davenport.

Hours are Saturday, 10 am.-11 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. An award ceremony will be held at noon Sunday. Live music will be provided Saturday night by the Flatbed Four.

General admission is $10. Kids 8 and younger will be admitted free.

If you would like to be a vendor or a participant at the Sheet Metal Show-off, contact Jeff Struck of SR Promotions for more information at 563-676-4453. For other information, visit here.

