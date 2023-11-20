Sheetz drops price of certain gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week

A regional convenience store is dropping its gas prices during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Sheetz announced Monday that it’s dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week at all locations that carry this grade.

The limited-time deal starts Monday and continues for an entire week, ending on Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

