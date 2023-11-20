Sheetz drops price on Unleaded 88 gas ahead of Thanksgiving. Here’s what to know

Sheetz is offering discounted gas ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Starting Nov. 20, drivers can fill up on Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at Sheetz locations that carry the fuel grade, the restaurant and convenience chain said in a news release.

Unleaded 88 is considered an environmentally friendly option approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for vehicles 2001 and newer, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. It contains 5% more ethanol and has a higher octane value than the commonly used E10 fuel, experts say.

The Sheetz discount is good through Monday, Nov. 27, the release said. The chain has more than 700 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, including in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Additional information wasn’t released.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.30 as of Monday, Nov. 20, according to AAA. That’s 6 cents cheaper than last week, and analysts said driver can expect cheaper prices through Thanksgiving.

“Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

Find your nearest Sheetz location here.

When’s the best time to thaw your Thanksgiving turkey? Size matters, experts say

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ won’t air on TV this year. Here’s where to stream it

This NC destination ranks as the trendiest spot to travel for Thanksgiving. Here’s why