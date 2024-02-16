Sheetz gas station coming soon to Henderson County: What to know

FLETCHER - Sheetz gas stations are now being built in Western North Carolina, with the latest one coming to Fletcher, according to Fletcher Planning Director Eric Rufa.

"According to the permit, the store is 7,197 square feet, plus all the associated gas pumps and canopies," he told the Times-News on Feb. 15. "We're certainly happy to have them in Fletcher. I worked with the Sheetz crew through the plan review. They were great to work with and were very responsive."

Construction crews with Wilson-Covington Construction work on a new Sheetz gas station that is being built at 5440 Asheville Highway in Fletcher, just off of Interstate 26. It is directly across from the DQ Grill & Chill gas station.

The Sheetz will be at 5440 Asheville Highway, just off of Interstate 26, making it convenient for travelers. Rufa said it is at the corner of Asheville Highway and Naples Road. It will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner.

"Every Sheetz location typically employs 30-35 full-time and part-time employees," Ruffner told the Times-News on Feb. 15.

Wilson-Covington Construction, based in Winston-Salem, has been contracted to work on the project. Ruffner said construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-September.

Sheetz is a Pennsylvania-founded fuel station and convenience store chain and will have a few more locations in Western North Carolina, according to Ruffner.

"Sheetz currently is working through the planning process for three new store locations in the Asheville market,” Ruffner said in a past Asheville Citizen Times article. “We are also excited to announce that we anticipate that our first store in Asheville will open in 2024. Our goal is to continue working collaboratively with local officials and the community to open five stores in Asheville within the next few years.”

The Fletcher gas station and store will be like the other Sheetz stores in North Carolina, Ruffner said.

"The new store will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks where customers can order from a vast menu - all made-to-order - including breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, sweets and more. The store will offer customers seating both inside and outside the store as well as a drive-thru for customers who are on the go," he said.

Most Sheetz stores and gas stations are in the central and eastern part of the state.

Fueling options will also include electric charging stations. The Sheetz website boasts a made-to-order menu that features a variety of food and beverages, including breakfast items, burgers, chicken, hot dogs, milkshakes, espresso drinks and smoothies.

Other Sheetz locations are in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The closest ones to WNC are in Hickory.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

