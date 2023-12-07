Sheetz is offering free coffee for the holidays. Here’s when and what to know

Sheetz customers can fill up on free coffee all December long.

Kicking off its annual holiday coffee program, Sheetz is offering rewards members one free self-serve coffee every week this month, starting Dec. 8, according to a news release.

The convenience chain has more than 700 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, including in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Coffee lovers can find the coupon under the “OFFERZ” tab in the Sheetz app on Fridays, the release said. Each offer will be loaded into members’ accounts and will be redeemable for a week.

Coffee giant Starbucks announced a similar deal, offering rewards members half off all handcrafted drinks, including coffees and teas, from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursdays in December.

Find your nearest Sheetz here.

Nothing Bundt Cakes teases return of fan-favorite holiday flavor. When can you get it?

Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite taco for a limited time. Here’s when you can get it

Fan-favorite pie returns to McDonald’s menus for the holidays. Here’s what to know