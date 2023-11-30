Sheetz planning two new stores in Hagerstown area

Sheetz is planning two new stores with gas stations in the Hagerstown area, including one at the site of an old Sears store being demolished.

It's too early to provide specific details about the Sheetz planned at the Longmeadow Shopping Center, according to Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner.

Construction is underway at the former Sharrett auto dealer site at Dual Highway and Mount Aetna Road for another new Sheetz, according to Ruffner.

An approximately 6,000-square-foot store with indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru and the ability to fuel a dozen vehicles at once is being built at the Dual Highway site, according to information from Ruffner in an email from Sheetz.

The Dual Highway store is tentatively expected to open in late May or early June, Ruffner said.

Sheetz officials did not respond to a question regarding whether an existing store is closing.

There is an older Sheetz farther west on U.S. 40 at 301 E. Washington St., near downtown Hagerstown.

The old Sears at Longmeadow Shopping Center, closed for over 18 years, is being razed to make way for a Sheetz.

What's going on with the Sears demolition?

Demolition began last week at the former Sears department store building at 1501 Potomac Ave., said Paul Fulk, neighborhood services manager for the City of Hagerstown. The roughly 40,000-square-foot building is at the northwest corner with Northern Avenue.

Sears moved out of the building over 18 years ago, relocating to Valley Mall. The Sears store at Valley Mall closed in 2017.

Around 2017, there were plans to redevelop the North End building for mixed use including retail shops and offices, according to Herald-Mail archives.

Crews on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, were working to raze the old Sears building in Hagerstown's North End. Noises could be heard inside, where crews also will be constructing a retaining wall to support Northern Avenue.

Fulk said city officials condemned the old Sears store in the North End several years ago.

The building had started to deteriorate to the point where demolition was the most viable option, he said.

A gas leak was reported at the old Sears site on Wednesday afternoon after a contractor struck the gas line, Hagerstown Fire Capt. Dan Myers said. No one was hurt and no nearby businesses needed to be evacuated.

The intersection of Potomac and Northern Avenues was closed for over an hour while Columbia Gas and emergency services personnel responded, Myers said. The leak was sealed and Columbia Gas crews were expected to repair the line the same day, he said around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of the topography, the old Sears building basically holds up part of Northern Avenue, Fulk said. Crews are building a retaining wall inside the old building to hold up the street as they raze the old Sears to create a pad-ready site for Sheetz, he said.

Demolition of the old Sears building at the Longmeadow Shopping Center began in late November. The site will be prepped for a Sheetz convenience store.

Fulk said the plan is for the site to be turned over to Sheetz around March to build a convenience store and gas station.

A representative for the Longmeadow Shopping Center's management company, RD Management, did not return a message left this week.

