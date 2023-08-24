Sheetz slashes prices on some unleaded gas, but you’ll have to act fast. What to know

Drivers can fill up at Sheetz for a discount through the end of August.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 24, Unleaded 88 fuel will cost $2.99 per gallon at stations that offer it, the convenience chain said in a news release.

The fuel grade is considered an environmentally friendly option and contains slightly more ethanol (15%) than other gasoline blends, according to the Iowa Corn Growers Association. It costs less and is generally safe to use in vehicles made after 2001.

Sheetz is offering the fuel discount all day, every day until Aug. 31, the release said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

The average price per gallon for regular unleaded gas was $3.83 cents as of Aug. 24, a four-cent decrease from the week before, according to AAA. Drivers saw record highs at the pump in June 2022 when prices topped more than $5 a gallon.

Find your nearest Sheetz here.

Starbucks brings back pumpkin spice latte — plus two new fall drinks. What to know

Wendy’s adds new menu items in time for football season — but they won’t stay long

Chick-fil-A to debut new chicken sandwich and milkshake. Here’s when and what to know