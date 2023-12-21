Sheffield City Council emissions only cut by 3% since 2019

A council has only reduced emissions by 3% since declaring a "climate emergency" over four years ago, a report has revealed.

Sheffield City Council agreed in 2019 to set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030 for both the council and the city.

The authority's first annual climate action report found emissions had fallen 3% since then.

Councillors were told more work was needed to achieve their target by 2030.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report said the overall reduction of 3% for the council did not reflect "energy efficiency works" carried out in its housing stock as there is no annual data available for that.

Areas where most progress has been made include a 32% reduction in street lighting emissions and a 27% cut in emissions from the council's operational estate.

Small cuts have also been by made by the council's contractors.

'Urgent action'

Ben Miskell, the chair of the council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee, said: "The recent Annual Climate Report showed the fantastic work that has already taken place between 2019 and 2022 across the council's estate and operations to help us achieve net zero emissions from the organisation by 2030.

"However, we can't ignore that much, much more is needed to be done if we are to reach our goals."

He added there needed to be financial help from government to help the council achieve its net zero target.

"If the government is prepared to match our ambition and put the financial support in place to support councils across the country, we will be able to achieve so much more," Mr Miskell said.

"Urgent action is required, and we also need to work at a pace not seen before."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.