Sheffield murder inquiry: Man killed as car hit crowd 'was Good Samaritan'

A man who died after a car hit a group of people in Sheffield was a Good Samaritan who came to another victim's aid, police said.

Father-of-two Christian Marriott had stopped to help an unconscious woman after a row between two groups in Burngreave on Wednesday afternoon.

As emergency crews responded to reports of initial injuries, a car hit people.

Mr Marriott, 46, had been out walking with his six and eight-year-old sons at the time, South Yorkshire Police said.

"Numerous" people were also injured in the incident in in College Close, with one of them in a serious condition and being treated in hospital, officers added.

A 23-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and both men remain in custody.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles said Mr Marriott had been out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons when the crash happened at about 14:00 GMT.

"This is an utterly heart-breaking case in which a Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life," he said.

"Chris leaves behind a loving family, including his devastated wife and two young sons. We are absolutely determined to secure justice for Chris and his loved ones following this horrific tragedy.

"Increased patrols will continue in the area in the coming days and local people will continue to see officers carrying out enquiries, including going house-to-house to gather witness statements."

The woman Mr Marriott was helping remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Another man suffered serious injuries and three women and a man all suffered minor injuries, police said.

An off-duty midwife who stopped to help suffered minor injuries, the force added.

Det Ch Insp Knowles added: "There are people in that community who hold information which is vital to our investigation and have not yet given statements.

"I need those people with information to do the right thing."

The police cordon at the scene - about a mile-and-a-half from the city centre - was taken down on Thursday evening as forensic officers and detectives continued their inquiries in the small semi-detached property.

