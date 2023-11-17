Sheffield stabbing: Boy attacked by men in balaclavas - police

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed after being approached by men wearing balaclavas in Sheffield, police said.

Officers said a grey vehicle approached the victim at the junction of Vikinglea Road and Ravencarr Road, at about 22:00 BST on 22 October.

South Yorkshire Police said the group then got out of the vehicle and attacked the boy, who suffered serious injuries to his abdomen, hand and hip.

Anyone with information, including CCTV footage, is asked to contact police.

