Sheffield street stabbing leaves boy, 16, seriously injured

Lytton Road in Parson Cross, Sheffield
The teenager was walking on Lytton Road in Parson Cross when he was stabbed, police said

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by two strangers who approached him on a Sheffield street, police have said.

The teenager was walking on Lytton Road, in Parson Cross, at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday when he was attacked, according to South Yorkshire Police.

He remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, the force said.

His attackers fled before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

