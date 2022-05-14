Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    2nd Ra'is of the United Arab Emirates
  • Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
    Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
    Sheikh of Abu Dhabi (1918-2004)
  • Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
    Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
    Emir of Dubai Emirate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signaling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.

The ascension of Sheikh Mohammed, 61, had been expected after the death Friday of his half-brother and the UAE's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the age of 73. The transition of power marks only the third time this U.S.-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971.

Under Sheikh Mohammed, who has been the nation's de facto leader since Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, the UAE had tried to project power militarily across the wider region as it joined a Saudi-led war in Yemen.

But since the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed and the wider UAE has tried to recalibrate its approach by largely pulling out of the war and seeking diplomatic detentes with rivals. The UAE also diplomatically recognized Israel, which shares Sheikh Mohammed's longstanding suspicion of Iran. However, ties to the U.S. have strained in recent years.

The state-run WAM news agency described the vote at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi as unanimous among the rulers of the country’s hereditarily ruled sheikhdoms, which includes the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him,” Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said on Twitter after the vote. “The whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory and honor, God willing.”

There had been only one death of a president before Friday in the country's history, which saw Sheikh Khalifa take over for both his and Sheikh Mohammed's father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after his death in 2004. Sheikh Zayed, whose name graces a major highway linking the Emirates and whose face appears everywhere in the nation, widely remains viewed as the country's founding father.

The UAE as a whole is observing a three-day mourning period, which will see businesses shut across the country and performances halted in Sheikh Khalifa's honor. Electronic billboards all showed the late sheikh's image in Dubai on Friday night as flags flew at half-staff. A wider mourning period of 40 days will go on beyond that.

Sheikh Mohammed had been serving as the UAE's de facto president since a 2014 stroke saw Sheikh Khalifa disappear from public view.

Known by the acronym MbZ, Sheikh Mohammed cultivated ties with the West that proved valuable for Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE that commands tens of billions of dollars in wealth funds from its oil and gas deposits. A U.S. diplomatic cable from 2004 released by WikiLeaks referred to him as “charismatic, savvy and very comfortable in the West.” He hosted then-President George W. Bush in 2008 at his desert estate, a visit complete with Bedouin tents and falcons.

The country hosts some 3,500 U.S. troops, many at Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra Air Base, from where drones and fighter jets flew missions combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. Dubai also is the U.S. Navy’s busiest port of call abroad. Both France and South Korea also maintained a military presence here.

Sheikh Mohammed trained at the British military academy at Sandhurst and is a helicopter pilot. His military-first approach saw the UAE join Saudi Arabia in their bloody, yearslong war in Yemen that still rages to this day. Sheikh Mohammed has had a close relationship with neighboring Saudi Arabia’s own upstart crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. However, the Emirates has largely withdrawn its troops from Yemen.

Sheikh Mohammed also long has been suspicious of both the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran, likely organizing a campaign targeting Islamists in the UAE after the 2011 Arab Spring and urging the West to take a harder line toward Tehran over concerns about its nuclear program and its support of paramilitary groups throughout the region. The UAE's recognition of Israel in 2020, while opening new trade and tourism, also serves as a hedge in dealing with Iran.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, however, the UAE under Sheikh Mohammed has sought to rehabilitate ties to Iran and Turkey, which has backed Islamists in the region. A quartet of Arab nations including the UAE also dropped their boycott of Qatar over a diplomatic dispute regarding its support of Islamists, though relations remain icy between Abu Dhabi and Doha.

"The smooth transition of power in the UAE reflects the sobriety of institutional work and the advanced level of governance mechanisms and their stability," said Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat.

But strains have emerged in recent years between Sheikh Mohammed and the U.S., long a guarantor of security in the wider Persian Gulf. Then-President Barack Obama and world powers reaching a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 soured the Emirates. The chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under President Joe Biden worsened concerns about the U.S.'s pullback from the region.

Sheikh Mohammed found himself entangled in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on then-President Donald Trump and Russian interference in America’s 2016 election. The chair of Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee was arrested in 2021 on charges alleging he secretly conspired to influence U.S. policy to benefit the United Arab Emirates.

A planned U.S. sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to the UAE also appears stalled in part over American concerns about the Emirates' relationship with China. Meanwhile, the UAE has been careful not to alienate Russia as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian man dies of head wound from Jerusalem violence

    A 21-year-old Palestinian man died Saturday from a head wound sustained last month after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators during violence at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. Israel’s Hadassah hospital announced the death early Saturday, saying only that Waleed Shareef had died weeks after being hospitalized with severe head injuries.

  • UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected president of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday, solidifying his rule over the OPEC oil producer and key regional player. He becomes president at a time when the UAE's long-standing ties with the United States have been strained over perceived U.S. disengagement from its Gulf allies' security concerns and as Western countries seek support from the region to help isolate Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The council, which groups the rulers of the seven emirates of the UAE federation, elected Sheikh Mohammed, known as MbZ, a day after the death of his half-brother, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also ruler of Abu Dhabi.

  • Hungary's military finds mission in life for abused dog

    Hungary's military has found a new mission in life for a talented dog who was rescued from abusive owners, recruiting 2-year-old Logan to serve in counterterrorism operations for an elite bomb squad. The Belgian shepherd is undergoing intensive training as an explosives detection dog for the explosive ordnance disposal and warship regiment of the Hungarian Defense Forces. At the unit's garrison on the Danube River in the capital Budapest, Logan receives daily socialization and obedience exercises, and is trained to recognize the smell of 25 different explosive substances.

  • UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. Sheikh Khalifa oversaw much of the country’s blistering economic growth and his name was immortalized on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, after bailing out debt-crippled Dubai during its financial crisis over a decade ago. The last several years of his life saw his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed rise to become the de-facto ruler and decision-maker of major foreign policy decisions, such as joining a Saudi-led war in Yemen and spearheading an embargo on neighboring Qatar in recent years.

  • Modernising UAE leader Khalifa moved UAE closer to U.S

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who died on Friday, was a pro-Western moderniser whose low-key approach helped steer the United Arab Emirates through a tense era in regional politics by aligning the Gulf oil producer closer with Washington and its allies, including Israel. Khalifa, who was born in 1948, had been ruler of the richest emirate, Abu Dhabi, and UAE president since the death of his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, in 2004 but had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014. Since then, he had continued to hold ceremonial powers but had allowed his half-brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, to hold the true reins of power.

  • UAE President and pro-West moderniser Khalifa dies

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a pro-Western moderniser who had aligned the Gulf Arab state closer to the United States and its allies, died on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Khalifa, who was also ruler of the UAE's richest emirate, Abu Dhabi, but gave no details. Khalifa, born in 1948, had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014.

  • G7 warns of Ukraine grain crisis, asks China not to aid Russia

    The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.

  • G7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'

    WEISSENHAUS, Germany (Reuters) -Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia's economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and tackle what Germany's foreign minister described as a "wheat war" being waged by Moscow. After meeting at a 400-year-old castle estate in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, senior diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union also pledged to continue their military and defence assistance for "as long as necessary". They would also tackle what they called Russian misinformation aimed at blaming the West for food supply issues around the world due to economic sanctions on Moscow and urged China to not assist Moscow or justify Russia's war, according to a joint statement.

  • Russian logistics ship ‘on fire in Black Sea after Ukrainian strike’

    ‘Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, set on fire,’ says regional official

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • Judge accepts stiffer plea deal for teen in 2021 Beeline Highway fatal crash that killed 4

    The July 2021 high-speed wreck at the Beeline and PGA Boulevard killed Jay'Oni Leonard, Alexia Simpson, Elizabeth Anderson and George Nienhouse.

  • Ukraine Is in Worse Shape than You Think

    It has been said that, given how massively Ukrainian troops were believed be outmatched early in Russia’s invasion, not losing the war is itself a form of victory for Ukraine. The difference between expectations and the surprising resilience of Ukraine’s military makes it easy to misinterpret the current situation in Ukraine’s favor. Ukraine is in far worse shape than commonly believed and needs, and will continue to need, a staggering amount of aid and support to actually win.

  • Common Man owner headed to Poland to help with Ukrainian relief efforts

    As the war in Ukraine continues, more help is on the way from New Hampshire.

  • Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Got Torpedoed on Thursday

    As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of cruise industry leader Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) are off 5%, followed by Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) with a 5.4% loss and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) -- down 5.8%. As you've probably heard by now, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported its Q1 2022 earnings on Tuesday. Investors were happy to hear it -- bidding up Norwegian stock nearly 10% at one point -- but the news still wasn't great.

  • A Carnival Cruise Line Adds an All-Inclusive Offer

    The reality is that while some cruise lines do offer all-inclusive packages (Norwegian Cruise Line most notably), Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines don't have a truly all-inclusive deal on their namesake cruise lines. Currently, when you book a cruise on Royal Caribbean or Carnival, your fare includes your room, meals in the main dining room, the buffet, and select other free venues, as well as shows, access to most onboard venues, pools, and other amenities. A basic cruise fare also includes coffee, water, and a few other basic drinks, but not soda or alcoholic beverages.

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • Zaluzhnyi showed American Howitzers Artillery "at work"

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi demonstrated 155 mm artillery calibre type M777 howitzers in action. These were provided to the Ukrainian military by the US Presidential Administration.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Choice for 2024 Presidential Election

    Elon Musk, billionaire and executive of multiple companies, is in the process of acquiring the opinion-shaping social network Twitter.

  • Russia Loses ‘Entire Battalion’ on Blown Up Bridge, Says Ukraine

    Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command/Handout via ReutersNow in its 79th day of its Ukraine invasion, Russia is continuing its offensive—and still racking up heavy losses of hardware and personnel. Nowhere is that more evident than along the banks of the Siverskyi Donets River in the Luhansk region, where fighting is raging and Ukraine blew up a Russian battalion attempting to cross a bridge earlier in the week.New satellite images from BlackSky intelligence firm show the parts that remain of a pont

  • Donald Trump’s Enablers And Supporters Torched In Spoof Cell Phone Carrier Spot

    “You want to hang Mike Pence, not hang up on him," cracked "The Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic in the parody ad.