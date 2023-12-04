Sheila Bradshaw, Mansfield police operations supervisor, records, data section, retires

Sheila Bradshaw, operations supervisor for the Mansfield Police Department's Records and Data Section, announced her retirement, effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from Mansfield Chief Keith Porch.

Bradshaw was hired on July 22, 1989, as a police aide for the Mansfield Police City Jail. She became a corrections officer on May 1, 1994, after receiving her OPOTA, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, certification training.

On Feb. 4, 1997, she transferred to the Records and Data Section as a records clerk. On Dec. 5, 1998, she was promoted to the Supervisor 1 position, and July 10, 2000, she assumed the operations supervisor position, the chief said.

"Bradshaw's dedication to the city and division of police, her work ethics and conscientiousness for her position, have always been of the utmost importance to her, and was displayed many time over in the performance of her duties and unwavering assistance to every citizen and coworker she assisted," Porch said. "The daily operation of the department ran more smoothly and professionally in part to her efforts. Her knowledge, integrity and positive attitude were respected by all."

Porch said congratulations and heartfelt thanks are extended to Bradshaw for her many years of loyal service to the city.

"We wish her good health, much joy and happiness in the future," Porch said.

