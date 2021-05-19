Sheila Bridges Design Notes
Salvaged Wood X-Base Rectangular Dining Table by Timothy Oulton$3625, RH. Get it now!
Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
It has a midcentury modern edge but all without all the risky vintage wiring. Wth delicate pleats made to resemble a fabric shade, fixture is a definite win. Get it now! I appreciate the warm, golden glow that comes from the inside of this light shade—a great subtle option.
Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb
Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been rightly ridiculed for his shifting positions on whether Donald Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol by crazed Trump supporters.
“We’re just trying to recycle.”
Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection
The formal presidential transition period ends in July
To solve climate change, people must stop using gasoline-powered cars within 14 years, abandon the pursuit of new coal mines and oil exploration, and completely transform "the energy systems that underpin our economies," says a report from the International Energy Agency.
Former vice president pens op-ed for conservative magazine
There are lots of TV and streaming options if you can’t be there in person.
Angels star Mike Trout is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after sustaining a right calf strain during Monday's win over Cleveland.
Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics
Bill has already passed Senate and will now be sent to president for his signature
Five $1m prizes will be offered to Ohio residents who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose
The Charlotte Hornets’ season is over on sixth consecutive loss.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.
Charlotte lost 144-117 to Indiana in the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, ending the Hornets’ season.
Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon
The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted