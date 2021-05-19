Sheila Bridges Design Notes

  • $3625, RH. <a href="https://rh.com/catalog/product/product.jsp?productId=prod2480773&categoryId=cat1537023" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $65, Moda Operandi. <a href="https://www.modaoperandi.com/home/p/malaika/botero-vase/482691" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $900, Rejuvenation. <a href="https://www.rejuvenation.com/catalog/categories/antiques-vintage/pendants" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Tree of Life Linen by Claremont Furnishing Fabrics
  • Manning Sisal
  • Malabar Cotton by Colefax & Fowler
  • Tibet Fabric
  • $549, Circa Lighting. <a href="https://www.circalighting.com/our-designers/chapman-myers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $2880, Jamb.. <a href="https://www.jamb.co.uk/us/furniture/seating/chairs/footmans-chair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $349, The Inside. <a href="https://www.theinside.com/products/skirted-storage-ottoman-stone-harlem-toile-de-jouy-by-sheila-bridges-25645" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $69, The Inside. <a href="https://www.theinside.com/products/throw-pillow-14-x-20-paris-blues-harlem-toile-de-jouy-by-sheila-bridges-30525?query=sheila%20bridges%20pi&page=2&configure%5BclickAnalytics%5D=true&configure%5BhitsPerPage%5D=9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $298, The Ark Elements. <a href="https://thearkelements.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $15300, Chesneys. <a href="https://chesneys.com/product/mantels/period-reproductions/regency/the-albemarle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Porringer by Sheila Bridges for the Shade Store
  • Atlanta Sofa
  • $6658, Julia Boston. <a href="http://www.juliaboston.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 16

Salvaged Wood X-Base Rectangular Dining Table by Timothy Oulton

$3625, RH. Get it now!

Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories