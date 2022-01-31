Sheila Warren Leaves World Economic Forum to Lead Crypto Lobbying Group

Former World Economic Forum executive Sheila Warren will become CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), the Washington-based lobbying group announced Monday.

Warren, who is based in San Francisco, will be responsible for leading the discussion of crypto on behalf of the CCI by communicating its benefits to policymakers and regulators.

The CCI was formed last April by founding members from Block, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paradigm, and it includes Andreessen Horowitz as a board member.

Prior to joining the CCI, Warren worked as a senior executive at TechSoup, where she built NGOsource, an initiative funded by the Gates and Hewlett foundations. She now co-hosts CoinDesk’s TV show, "Money Reimagined."

“We are excited for the organization's next chapter under her leadership, demonstrating and communicating the transformational benefits of crypto to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe,” Fred Ehrsam, co-founder and managing partner at Paradigm and CCI board member, said in a press release.

“We’re in a critical moment for the crypto ecosystem,” Warren tweeted. “The regulations and policies that emerge in the next 18 months - 2 years will shape the trajectory of the entire crypto ecosystem far into the future."

Since its start, the CCI has co-hosted a bitcoin-focused virtual event featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and noted investor Cathie Wood.