Sheinelle Jones' kids create cute no-touch handshake during coronavirus outbreak

Most of us are taking precautions to avoid getting coronavirus — from wiping down our desks to washing our hands more.

But TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones’ kids are taking it one step further: They’ve created a secret handshake that doesn’t involve any touching!

The co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY shared a video on her Instagram Tuesday night of her 7-year-old twins, Uche and Clara, busting a few moves.

“The twins say this is their new greeting until we can “hug” again,” she wrote, adding, “#pleasenocoronahere - (not sure it would work, but it’s cute).”

Jones’ TODAY co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has also been taking a creative approach to coronavirus precautions. She shared a video Monday of herself and her daughter, Vale, washing their hands while Guthrie sings the “corona shuffle.”

“We do a little dance, and we scrub our little hands,” Savannah sings. “We get soap under our nails. What’s it called?”

“The corona shuffle!” Vale replies.

As more people worry about the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, health experts have warned people to take precautions like washing your hands more frequently and avoiding crowded public spaces.

Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also stated people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

You should also clean commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, countertops and cabinet handles.

But don’t forget to make a fun, secret handshake while you’re at it!