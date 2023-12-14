Sheinelle Jones shares her family’s 2023 holiday card: ‘Small moments big joy’

Sheinelle Jones is taking pleasure in the little things this holiday season.

The co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY has shared her 2023 holiday card, complete with photos of her family.

‘Small moments big joy,” it reads.

The card features six pictures, including one of Sheinelle raising her hands while running the New York City Marathon, which she completed earlier this year (with a little bit of help from her TODAY family).

Sheinelle Jones Christmas Card (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Her three kids are also quite prominent in the card. There are photos of son Kayin, 14, playing soccer, as well as Kayin with twin siblings Clara and Uche, 11, at the TODAY anchor desk.

There is also a photo of Sheinelle and her husband, Uche, smiling, as well as one of him with Clara on a red carpet and another with their younger son, with medals around their necks.

Sheinelle is the latest member of the TODAY team to share a holiday card. Jenna Bush Hager got the party started late last month with a photo of her, husband Henry and their kids, Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, on Martha’s Vineyard.

Dylan Dreyer shared her card earlier this month, which featured sons Calvin, who turns 7 on Dec. 17, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2, decked out in matching pajamas.

The TODAY family also got festive with their own holiday video card, in which they toss snowballs, hide behind cutouts of trees and playfully argue about presents.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com