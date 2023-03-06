Shek Chuen Jen of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) Just Spent CN¥239k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) should definitely note that insider Shek Chuen Jen recently paid S$0.25 per share to buy S$239k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Packaging Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Shek Chuen Jen is the biggest insider purchase of Southern Packaging Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Shek Chuen Jen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Shek Chuen Jen purchased 1.74m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.32. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Southern Packaging Group insiders own 84% of the company, currently worth about S$15m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Southern Packaging Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Southern Packaging Group. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Southern Packaging Group (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

