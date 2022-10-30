Shelburne column: New laws would legalize murder

Fox News reported that police in Chicago found “a newborn baby abandoned in a discarded dresser in an alley.” The baby was less than a week old. Garbage pickup was due not long after somebody heard the baby’s cries. For that little one’s sake, abandonment turned out to be better than abortion.

Results were not so good when a South Carolina mother left her newborn daughter to die in a cardboard box in an empty field. Some fellow picking wild flowers for Valentine’s Day stumbled onto the baby’s remains. Authorities identified the mother and charged her with murder.

Shelburne

First-degree murder was also the charge filed against the Lakeland, Florida, mother who secretly gave birth in her home bathroom. The sheriff said she used scissors to pry the tiny body out of her birth canal and then “placed her hands on the infant’s neck and squeezed until he wasn’t moving or breathing any longer.” When the baby killer’s mother was hit by the odor of the decaying body and found the dead child in a shoe box, she reported her daughter’s crime.

In a similar case, Tennessee authorities filed murder charges against a Chattanooga mother whose drug abuse caused her newborn twins to die. During her pregnancy, the mother had tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, Roxicodone, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine drugs. She admitted taking ecstasy the day the babies were born. Both of them tested positive for drugs when they died just a day or a two after their birth.

Another mother who didn’t want to be one also gave birth to twins, this time on the sidewalk behind a California business. Somebody saw what was happening and alerted the local police. They got there in time to save one of the babies. I never did see the conclusion of that story, so I don’t know what consequences that woman suffered because of her baby’s death.

I share this brief catalog of dead babies to make the point that new laws being proposed or passed in several states would exempt any of these baby-killing mothers from criminal charges. Those laws make it legal for any mother (and any medical professional she hires) to kill a newborn without facing any penalty.

Story continues

“God made both me and my servants in our mother’s wombs,” Job testified in his final speech (31:15). How can anyone who believes this justify killing a baby?

Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna Street, Amarillo, Texas. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.christianappeal.com. His column has run on the Faith page for more than three decades.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Shelburne column: New laws would legalize murder