Shelburne man arrested after allegedly texting judge to influence divorce proceedings

NFTs don’t always get taken very seriously, particularly now that AI and content creators are hogging the spotlight, but not everyone is so quick to discount crypto’s oft-derided younger sibling. According to Animoca Brands’ chairman and co-founder, Yat Siu, the growing influence of artificial intelligence and content is exactly why there is a growing need for NFTs in the world. Animoca has its own NFT collections, blockchain products and a collection of wildly popular games.