Capt. Brad Fraser will be taking over as interim chief of police for Shelby Police Department.

The city of Shelby has announced the selection of an interim police chief following the retirement of the current chief of police.

Capt. Brad Frasier will take over the helm April 1 from Jeff Ledford, who has spent 30 years in law enforcement with 15 of it spent with Shelby Police Department.

“It is an honor to serve alongside the men and women of the Shelby Police Department in this role as we continue our commitment of excellence in service to our community,” said Fraser.

Fraser has over 25 years of experience with the department and began his career as a patrol officer in 1998, and since then has served as a sergeant, lieutenant, and was promoted to captain in 2014. He currently serves as the operations division captain.

Fraser completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training at Gaston College in 1997, where he also earned his Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice in 2007. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University in 2011.

Fraser’s professional awards include an Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission in June 2003. He received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate in 2007. He has over 3,000 hours of law enforcement training and professional development.

“Captain Fraser has been an exemplary leader with over 25 years of professional law enforcement experience, and I am confident in his abilities to lead the Shelby Police Department during this transition,” said City Manager Rick Howell.

The city of Shelby has begun the recruitment process to permanently fill the chief of police position.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby announces interim police chief