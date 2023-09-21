Shelby Co. DA 'frustrated' by sheriff's allegations of political indictments in Freeman case

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy blasted the idea that indictments obtained by the Nashville District Attorney against multiple Shelby County corrections officers were “political” in a news conference Thursday.

Mulroy held his news conference a day after Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced that Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk had obtained indictments for multiple corrections officers in the October death of Gershun Freeman in the Shelby County Jail, known as 201 Poplar.

Bonner, who is running for Memphis mayor, had called the indictments “political,” saying none of his deputies were responsible for Freeman’s death.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks to the media after holding a summit with other state and local officials and community organizers to talk about reducing crime in Memphis at the Urban Child Institute in Crosstown Concourse on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Mulroy said he was “surprised and somewhat frustrated” by Bonner’s remarks, and that while he has endorsed one of Bonner’s opponents in the race, former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, he did so before Freeman’s death and even before Bonner announced his own run for mayor.

“Just suppose for a moment that I hadn’t recused for myself and an indictment would have issued, what would Sheriff Bonner have said? He would’ve said it was political,” said Mulroy, who recused himself from the case. “I did everything I could to take politics out of it.”

Two officers, Stevon Jones and Courtney Parham, were charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault while acting in concert with others. Jones was also charged with assault causing bodily harm. Jones also faces an additional count for assault.

Jeffrey Gibson, Anthony Howell, Damian Cooper, Ebonee Davis, Lareko Donwel Elliot and Chelsey Duckett were charged with aggravated assault resulting in the death of another, according to court records.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is also a mayoral candidate, speaks to the Frayser Exchange Club at Ed Rice Community Center on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

One officer's name was redacted from the indictment, but was also charged with aggravated assault resulting in death of another.

Funk was chosen to handle the case by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, following standard procedure with a district attorney recused from a case.

The release of video by Funk’s office was also in standard keeping with how that office handles video release in cases such as officer-involved shootings.

In his remarks, Mulroy pointed out that the process of indictments being obtained against these correctional officers was the same process used to indict former Memphis Police Department officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.

“The sheriff’s deputies who have been indicted are innocent until proven guilty, just like the MPD officers in the Tyre Nichols case are innocent until proven guilty,” Mulroy said. “But by the same token, I believe we should presume that the grand jurors … acted in good faith, and similarly I think we should presume both the DAs involved acted in good faith absent actual evidence to the contrary. For a public official to publicly say otherwise in the absence of any real evidence is, in my view, regrettable.”

Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

