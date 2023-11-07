Shelby Co. deputy accused of domestic violence posts bond

A Shelby County deputy accused of assaulting his girlfriend has posted bond and is out of jail.

Deputy Jackson Frantz was arrested and booked into jail Monday afternoon on a domestic violence charge.

Frantz is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and throwing her causing her to hit a wall and fall, according to court documents.

Frantz has been an employee with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since January 2019, Sheriff James Frye said.

Frantz has been “relieved of his duties” and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

He posted his bond on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.



