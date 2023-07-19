Shelby Co. Office of Re-Entry revamps FOCUSED to help formerly incarcerated individuals

Graduates of the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry's FOCUSED program show their program certificates.

Starting this week, the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry will be accepting up to 20 ex-offenders for their FOCUSED program. The six-week program will give formerly incarcerated individuals the opportunity to earn a wage while training for a particular job.

According to the press release, the "revamped" FOCUSED program will pay participants a stipend that equates to a $17-an-hour wage while they work a Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. Upon completion of the six-week program, personalized job placement support will be provided to participants.

In Shelby County, more than 95% of incarcerated people will eventually be released from prison, but one in three of those released will be re-arrested. The goal of the program is to aid in employment of formerly incarcerated people by providing career placement support and job training.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, formerly incarcerated people are more likely to face discrimination during job search processes and also be unemployed for longer periods.

“Everyone in Shelby County pays the price when someone gets out of prison and can’t find a stable job or career path," said Director of Innovation Danielle Inez. "Until our largest employers take on a sizable role in addressing this problem, all of Shelby County will suffer."

A “Participant Report Card” will also be used for participants, hoping to cover common concerns for employers who might typically shy away from employing those with criminal records. Individuals will be evaluated on a bi-weekly schedule on items such as punctuality, "ready to work" appearance, understanding of material and ability to collaborate.

Career aptitude assessments will also be given to participants, responding to the fact that many ex-offenders have had little exposure to career counselors or personality assessments, Inez said.

To apply, Shelby County residents can visit http://www.scofficeofreentry.com/

