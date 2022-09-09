Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office seize ‘substantial’ amount of marijuana after raiding Sidney home

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug bust after receiving information from concerned citizens back in August.

Last month the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information about possible drug activity on the 1100 block of Fairmont Drive in Sidney.

After a search warrant was issued, crews executed the raid on the residence of Terry Kilfian, 31, and Kristi Watkins, 45, according to a release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, a vehicle pulled up to the residence with multiple people inside. One woman left the vehicle and went into the residence. She returned to the vehicle after a short period of time.

Officers stopped the vehicle, and all occupants were identified. Crews learned the woman who went into the residence bought THC wax from a person in the residence on Fairmont Dr.

From the drug bust, crews recovered two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses. Currently, criminal charges are pending.